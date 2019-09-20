Sheep rustlers arrested in the Eastern Cape

Three suspects, aged between 30 and 37, are in police custody until next week after allegedly being caught red-handed stealing sheep.

Police spokesperson WO Moitheri Bojabotseha said the suspects were arrested while stealing livestock from a farm in the Lady Grey district this week.

Police recovered eight sheep, tied up with rope.

A bakkie "has been booked as part of the evidence gathered against the suspects".

They will appear in court on Monday.

According to the latest crime stats, stock theft is on the increase in the country, with 29,672 animals stolen between April last year and March, up 2.9% from the previous year.

Cases opened by police included theft of 13,948 cattle, followed by 9,109 sheep and 5,567 goats.

Horse theft cases totalled 1,518. Forty-eight donkeys were also snatched.