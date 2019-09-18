State pensions worth R159m unclaimed
Many former civil servants totally unaware of cash due to them
A staggering 3,912 government pension pots worth R159m have been left unclaimed or unpaid in the Eastern Cape – with the largest single amount sitting at R3m.
Nationally, the Government Pensions Administration Agency (GPAA) is looking for 45,311 former civil servants who are owed a combined R1.6bn in unclaimed or unpaid pensions...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.