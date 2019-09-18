State pensions worth R159m unclaimed

Many former civil servants totally unaware of cash due to them

PREMIUM

A staggering 3,912 government pension pots worth R159m have been left unclaimed or unpaid in the Eastern Cape – with the largest single amount sitting at R3m.



Nationally, the Government Pensions Administration Agency (GPAA) is looking for 45,311 former civil servants who are owed a combined R1.6bn in unclaimed or unpaid pensions...

