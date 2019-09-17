I will finish my term - Busisiwe Mkhwebane

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is adamant that she will finish her seven-year term, which comes to an end in 2023, despite a parliamentary committee that is set to look into her fitness to hold office.

Addressing University of SA Spring Law Conference in Johannesburg on Tuesday, Mkhwebane said the process underway in parliament formulating guidelines on removal of head of Chapter 9 institutions was merely targeted at her.

The Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services has taken a decision to refer the process to remove Mkhwebane, and other head of Chapter 9 institutions, to the speaker of the National Assembly Thandi Modise as there are no clear rules on how that process should be governed.

“I’m not worried about that. I believe I will finish my term of office,” Mkhwebane said.

“I will not allow any distractions. My eyes remain fixed on taking the services of this institution to the grassroots.”