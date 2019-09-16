Bus 'hijacked' as transport strike starts in Joburg
A driver escaped unharmed after his bus was allegedly hijacked as a strike by Metrobus staff got under way in Johannesburg on Monday.
The Democratic Municipal and Allied Workers Union of South Africa (Demawusa) confirmed that staff, including drivers and mechanics, would embark on a strike in support of demands that they be paid according to their experience and for offices at the company’s bus depots.
JHB's Metrobus says one of its busses has been hijacked this morning as some drivers embark on a strike action. The bus driver escaped unharmed. The driver was travelling from Roodepoort west of Johannesburg headed for Ghandi Square in the CBD to pick up passengers. #sabcnews— SAfm news (@SAfmnews) September 16, 2019
SAfm reported on Monday that a bus heading from Roodepoort to Gandhi Square in the CBD had allegedly been hijacked.
Joburg Metrobus said in a tweet on Friday that it had received notice of the planned strike and was trying to avert it.
Metrobus has received a notice for a possible strike, proposed for the 16 September 2019. Management is trying to find ways to avert the strike, further information will be communicated.
Metrobus spokesperson Goodwill Shiburi told the SABC, “We need to make sure that our drivers are safe and passengers are safe. But at the moment we are assessing the situation and if it continues with intimidation we might halt the service.”
Metrobus confirmed the hijacking incident.