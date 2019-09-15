Letter confirms convicted rapist Bob Hewitt to be released on parole - but department still mum

Convicted rapist and abuser Bob Hewitt will be released on parole on September 23, the correctional supervision and parole board has confirmed in a letter sent to a victim's lawyer.

The letter, which TimesLIVE has seen, was sent to one of Hewitt’s victims who cannot be named.

Tania Koen, who represents the victim and Olivia Jasriel, said the letter dated September 12, was sent to her client a day later.

“I act on behalf of the victim who cannot be named and Olivia Jasriel. However, the only person who received the letter is the victim who cannot be identified. Olivia did not get the letter, which I find very strange,” Koen said, adding that Hewitt’s other victims did not receive the letter either.