No hope of a better life back home for fleeing Nigerians

PREMIUM

For foreigners wanting to flee SA, there is no certainty of a better life back home. Nor is it a solution, representatives said this week in the wake of widespread xenophobic attacks in Gauteng.



Nigeria has slammed the attacks and will repatriate more than 500 of its citizens, said Igwe Obinna, a Nigerian community leader...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.