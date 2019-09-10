No hope of a better life back home for fleeing Nigerians
For foreigners wanting to flee SA, there is no certainty of a better life back home. Nor is it a solution, representatives said this week in the wake of widespread xenophobic attacks in Gauteng.
Nigeria has slammed the attacks and will repatriate more than 500 of its citizens, said Igwe Obinna, a Nigerian community leader...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.