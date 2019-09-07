E-hailing taxi hijacking suspects nabbed by Durban police

Two suspected hijackers - one dressed in a municipal uniform - were stopped in their tracks by police after they tried to hijack an e-hailing taxi driver in Durban on Friday.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the men requested that the driver take them from Lilian Ngoyi Road to Florida Road - a popular entertainment spot - in Morningside.

The men allegedly attacked the driver and robbed him off his belongings, including his car keys.

Mbele said detectives driving past were alerted and chased the men, who were eventually caught and arrested.

"A case of robbery and attempted carjacking was opened at Berea police station for investigation."

Mbele said one of the men has been linked to another case in Newlands East, where another e-hailing driver was attacked and hijacked in June.

"One of the suspects was clad in municipal uniform and it was confirmed that he is not a municipal employee."

A jewellery store at Durban's Pavilion shopping mall was robbed recently by men clad in municipal uniforms.

"Police are continuing to investigate to ascertain if they can link the suspects to similar pending cases in Durban and surroundings," said Mbele.

The men are expected to appear in court on Monday.