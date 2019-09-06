WATCH | Pensioner spends night chained to parliament's railings in gender-violence protest

Cape Town pensioner Venetia Orgill gave up her bed and spent Thursday night chained to the fence outside parliament.

On Friday, Orgill, 62, said the rape and murder of women gave her sleepless nights. She decided to show authorities that women and children are prisoners in their own homes.

“[My close relatives] are victims of rape and the cases are pending in court,” she said.

“The plight of women and children, in general, is overwhelming. We are hoping that the government can declare a state of emergency.

"The reason we decided to stage the protest at night is because women are being murdered and raped at night and our bodies are discovered in the morning."