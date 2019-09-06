Police make more than 500 arrests, recover parts of stolen and hijacked cars

Gauteng police have arrested more than 500 people and recovered various parts of stolen and hijacked vehicles in Mamelodi, Pretoria.

Police spokesperson Cpt Mavela Masondo said the car parts were recovered during the operation O Kae Molao.

"Various parts have been positively linked to cases of cars that were either stolen or hijacked.

"This is a breakthrough for the police as it will give us a lead in resolving many cases and tracing the suspects," he said.

Police say the 500 arrests were for crimes that included murder, rape, robbery, hijacking, possession of drugs, possession of suspected stolen property and theft.

Counterfeit goods were also confiscated from various shops in Tshwane.