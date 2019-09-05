Oil spills may be luring penguins

Evidence suggests that bunker spillages could be attracting predators

Bunkering watchdogs are monitoring evidence that bunker oil spills could be attracting penguins and other predators because they smell like food.



If the reports were correct, it could be a significant twist in the controversy around bunkering in Algoa Bay, ecologist Dr Paul Martin said...

