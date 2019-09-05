Plan to rob lover emerges in court

A woman who allegedly colluded with her boyfriend to rob her lover told a police officer that the man they intended to rob would pay her for sex.

Details contained in the statement given by Khanyiswa Zinco, 27, to Warrant Officer Morne Fry the day after she and her boyfriend Mvuzo Jack, 25, were tracked down using cellphone records became a heated topic in the Port Elizabeth High Court.

The defence claimed the admissibility of the statement and the incriminating evidence contained in it could not be used in court.

Defence counsel for Zinco, advocate Khaya Saziwa, objected to state prosecutor Mark Driman leading evidence pertaining to the statement, claiming it could potentially jeopardise the defence’s case.

“What is going to come out now is incriminating evidence against my client,” Saziwa said.

Fry said after he was handed the missing persons docket for Unathi Bless, 39, on September 4 2017, he was able to track down Zinco and Jack and had set up a meeting with the pair by September 14.

During the meeting, it emerged Zinco had told Jack about her affair with Bless and Jack had been upset about it.

According to Fry, after his initial interview with Zinco he then interviewed Jack, who corroborated what she said and admitted that he was angry when he found out Zinco was having an affair.

The next day, Zinco was taken to the Kabega Park police station for a further interview.

Fry said Zinco was not a suspect at that stage and he did not read her rights to her as she was regarded as a witness.

In her statement, Zinco said when Jack found out about Bless he became very angry and at that stage told Zinco to arrange to meet Bless so that he could rob him, Fry said.

Saziwa again interjected, claiming that Driman could not lead the evidence of the statement because it had not yet been deemed admissible.

After a short adjournment, Driman changed his line of questioning.

Zinco and Jack, along with Unathi Mxazi, 19, and Zinco’s younger brother Khayalethu Lubisi, 26, are charged with the murder of Bless, conspiracy to commit robbery with aggravating circumstances and robbery.

All four have pleaded not guilty.

Bless’s badly decomposed body was found more than two weeks after he went missing on August 31 2017 along Uitenhage Road.