Doctor who allegedly shot wife to be kept at St Albans Prison hospital

A Port Elizabeth doctor who allegedly shot his estranged wife in the head at the weekend before trying to take his own life will be kept under observation at the St Albans Prison hospital section, a court heard on Monday.

This comes as the policeman accused of shooting dead his former lover, boxing and karate champion Leighandre “Baby Lee” Jegels, 25, in Mdantsane on Friday died in an East London hospital, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) confirmed.

In the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court, the doctor, 50, who is not being named to protect the identity of the couple’s three traumatised minor children, showed little emotion as he made a brief appearance.

Dressed in a brown tracksuit top, he did not look at the few family members seated directly behind him in the courtroom gallery.

The man was escorted to court shortly after his discharge from Provincial Hospital, where he had been kept under heavy police guard following a suspected suicide attempt.

He was then taken to the Humewood police station before being transported to court late on Monday morning.

His defence attorney, Dean Murray, was in agreement with the prosecution that his client should remain under close observation in hospital care pending the outcome of his formal bail application, likely to take place next week.

The doctor, who runs a practice in Motherwell, is accused of shooting his 36-year-old wife in the head at their Brighton Drive, Summerstrand, house at about 9am on Saturday after she and her sister arrived at the home to collect some of her belongings.

The couple were in the process of getting a divorce.

Their children, aged 10, seven and two, are also believed to have been present during the harrowing incident.

The woman, also a doctor, is in a critical but stable condition at St George’s Hospital.

State advocate Andre Kirchner asked that the case be postponed to Tuesday for a date for a bail application to be set.

The man faces a provisional charge of attempted murder.

Kirchner said it was a schedule five offence and the state was opposed to bail.

Shortly after his arrest, it was discovered that the man, is a diabetic, had injected himself with an unknown amount of insulin.

A police hostage negotiator eventually talked him into surrendering himself and he was then admitted for observation.