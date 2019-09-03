Busa to meet Cele for plan to stop attacks on businesses in Gauteng
Business Unity South Africa (Busa) said it would meet police minister Bheki Cele to discuss a co-ordinated response to the recent wave of attacks on businesses.
Looting started in Malvern on Sunday and then spread to Turffontein, the Johannesburg CBD and Hillbrow on Monday.
There was more looting in Alexandra on Monday night and Tuesday morning.
A number of shops in Johannesburg's CBD were closed on Tuesday as shopkeepers took precautions to avoid losses, and the Gauteng legislature postponed its sitting on Tuesday due to the violence on the streets.
Busa president Sipho Pityana said the organisation was gravely concerned at the increase in random attacks on businesses, big and small, in Johannesburg and Tshwane.
“We want to explore ways in which we can stamp out this current wave of lawlessness and attacks on business and traders,” Pityana said.
He said it was disturbing to see a racist and xenophobic undercurrent to some of the attacks.
Pityana welcomed Cele’s decision to deploy more police officers to patrol affected areas, but added that a more intelligence-driven approach was needed.
“These attacks may look random and unco-ordinated but it is increasingly clear people are taking advantage of the situation and waging war on our economy.
“They must be identified, through co-operation with communities, and the police must act with impunity to stop these attacks,” Pityana said.