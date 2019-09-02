Painfully long wait to remove bullet

A man is living in excruciating pain after being forced to live with a bullet lodged in his leg because of the long waiting list for operations at George Mukhari Hospital.

Asiel Motsepe, 39, was shot in the leg when two robbers stormed Elliev Metals, a scrap metal dealership in Pretoria North, on Tuesday.

"The doctors told me that they could not remove the bullet because the waiting list for operations was long. They said I have to wait and they will tell me when they will do it. But I am in pain," he said.

Motsepe said at the hospital he was stabilised and put on a drip and given pain medication.

He said he was worried that spending too long in hospital will affect his income.