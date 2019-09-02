The kidnappers of six-year-old schoolgirl Amy-Lee de Jager outside a Vanderbijlpark primary school on Monday morning have made contact with her father.

Police Sergeant Gertrude Makhale confirmed that the kidnappers have contacted Wynard de Jager but could not be drawn to comment on reports of a ransom demand.

She said police were "still mobilising at this stage".

De Jager's cellphone number was circulated on a poster for her safe return‚ which was shared on social media.

Amy-Lee was pulled out of her mother Angeline's arms‚ when she was being dropped off at the Kollegepark primary school at around 7.40am on Monday.

Counselling sessions are currently under way at the school.

The mood was sombre among parents who rushed to the school as soon as the news broke.

One of the mothers‚ who was too emotional to speak much‚ told TimesLIVE that Amy-Lee was a sweet little girl.

"I don't understand why they would target such a young child‚" she said‚ before bursting into tears.

The woman was among a small group of mothers who formed a circle on the school gate‚ praying for her safe return.

"I really hope that they will not harm her in anyway. She's an innocent child‚" said a woman who only introduced herself as Anne‚ and is also a parent at the school. Member of the School Governing Body (SGB) Andries Pienaar told TimesLIVE that they were all shocked and disturbed by what happened.