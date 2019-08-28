Police search for body after dog digs up human hand in Durban

Police are searching for a body in Phoenix, north of Durban, after a human hand was found in a stray dog's mouth on Wednesday.

KZN SAPS spokesperson Lt-Col Thulani Zwane said a K9 Unit officer, who was called to the scene to help locate the body, had not found anything by Wednesday afternoon.

He confirmed the discovery of a human hand.

“The complainant alleged that he was at his place of residence in Phoenix when he noticed a brown dog carrying what he suspected to be human hand in its mouth. The complainant chased the dog away. He called the police and [a] decomposed human hand was seen,” said Zwane.

“The K9 Unit member was called to the scene to try to locate the body where the hand came from, with negative results. An inquest docket was opened at Phoenix police station for investigation,” he added.

Private security company Blue Security said an armed response officer was dispatched to the scene after a resident notified them about the dog's grisly find in bushes in the residential area.

“A resident in the area spotted the stray dog with what appeared to be a human hand in its mouth and alerted us to the scene. Our officer immediately responded and the SAPS 10111 call centre was notified of the incident,” said Blue Security spokesperson Andreas Mathios.

Phoenix police detectives then took over.

“Community members who may have any information surrounding the incident have been asked to come forward to help the police in solving the case,” Mathios said.