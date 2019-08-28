Malema won’t budge in R1m battle
EFF leader refuses to hand over documents to former member he is suing for accusing him of VBS-linked corruption
EFF leader Julius Malema, who is suing a disgruntled former party member for R1m, is refusing to hand over documents to his accuser, saying he fears they could be used against him.
Malema has asked the Port Elizabeth High Court to declare former MP Thembinkosi Rawula’s claims of corruption against him as defamatory and wants them to be removed from Rawula’s personal Facebook page...
