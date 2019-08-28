Fuel supply vessel not to blame for recent oil spill in Algoa Bay

PREMIUM

The vessel supplying fuel during the recent oil spill in Algoa Bay was not to blame for the accident, maritime safety authority acting CEO Sobuntu Tilayi said on Tuesday.



After the July accident, the SA Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa) detained the ship that was being bunkered, the Liberian vessel Chrysanthi S, and fined it R350,000...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.