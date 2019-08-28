Fuel supply vessel not to blame for recent oil spill in Algoa Bay
The vessel supplying fuel during the recent oil spill in Algoa Bay was not to blame for the accident, maritime safety authority acting CEO Sobuntu Tilayi said on Tuesday.
After the July accident, the SA Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa) detained the ship that was being bunkered, the Liberian vessel Chrysanthi S, and fined it R350,000...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.