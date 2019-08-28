‘Fake papers sold to refugees’
Fake lawyers charging R2,000 for an appointment and forged protection letters sold at R450 a document are some of the concerns raised by the Refugee Rights Centre regarding the alleged exploitation of refugees in the city.
An attorney with Nelson Mandela University’s Refugee Rights Centre, Liesl Fourie, said as a result of the backlog of asylum seekers being processed by the department of home affairs, newly arrived refugees could only apply for documentation confirming their status in March 2021...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.