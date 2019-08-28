‘Fake papers sold to refugees’

PREMIUM

Fake lawyers charging R2,000 for an appointment and forged protection letters sold at R450 a document are some of the concerns raised by the Refugee Rights Centre regarding the alleged exploitation of refugees in the city.



An attorney with Nelson Mandela University’s Refugee Rights Centre, Liesl Fourie, said as a result of the backlog of asylum seekers being processed by the department of home affairs, newly arrived refugees could only apply for documentation confirming their status in March 2021...

