Life sentences for three who killed gangster ‘Staal’

PREMIUM

Three men convicted of murdering gang kingpin Donovan “Staal” Berry were each handed life sentences on Monday after the Port Elizabeth High Court found they were hardened criminals who had acted in a callous and calculated way.



Acting judge Nicholas Mullens said while he was sympathetic to the socioeconomic backgrounds of the killers, this did not excuse their actions...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.