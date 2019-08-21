Hanekom on foreigners in SA: 'The problem is poverty and unemployment'

Former tourism minister Derek Hanekom says SA's biggest problem is poverty and unemployment, not foreigners.

Hanekom, who shared his views on SA's visa laws, said he found it difficult to understand why African citizens needed a visa to visit the country.

Responding to a Twitter user, who asked why “anyone” needed to obtain a visa to enter the country, he said foreigners entering SA did not pose a security risk, adding that the biggest problem was poverty and unemployment.

“Visa exemption for Russian tourists to SA was granted three years ago. Immediate, dramatic increase in tourist arrivals. Did it pose a security risk? Of course not. Our biggest security risk is poverty and unemployment.”