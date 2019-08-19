Parliament pushes ahead with review of decision to fire Jiba

Parliament is forging ahead with the process of looking into whether President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to fire the NPA’s Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi in line with the Mokgoro report stands or not.

The chairperson of the portfolio committee on justice and correctional services Bulelani Magwanishe said the process would continue on Tuesday as there was no interdict stopping the proceedings.

According to law, the committee has 30 days to review the decision once the president has sent his report to parliament and that deadline expires soon.

“We do not want to be in violation of the law. In terms of the draft programme, we must finish the process by August 27 and report to the National Assembly by September 3,” said Magwanishe.

The committee will sit on Tuesday to either confirm or reverse Ramaphosa’s decision.

Jiba’s lawyers had asked National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise to stop the parliamentary process until the application to review the entire report is finalised.