DA to report Sasco SRC candidate for allegedly posting remarks that lesbians and virgins should be raped

Maribeng Thupana might find himself in hot water after he allegedly posted on his Facebook page that lesbians and virgins in 2019 should be raped. The post has since been removed.

Now the DA Women’s Network (Dawn) in Limpopo will report Thupana, who is the SA Students Congress (Sasco) SRC candidate at Capricorn TVET College on its Senwabarwana campus, to the Commission for Gender Equality following his derogatory remarks on Facebook about women and lesbians.

Dawn Limpopo chairperson Desiree van der Walt said they find his remarks "disgusting, vile, reckless and hateful" against all women and the LGBTIQ+ community at large.

“It is especially saddening that during Women’s Month women still have to suffer and endure these types of comments and treatment, especially by those who want to be leaders in the society. This is nothing less than hate speech and should be condemned in the strongest terms,” said Van der Walt.