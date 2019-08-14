Opera House pays homage to nurse with passion for writing

Accolades such as the new Women in Writing award introduced by the Port Elizabeth Opera House in line with its annual Women in Arts Manyano will hopefully inspire more writers to plough into the local arts industry.



These were the words of the first recipient of the award, Nompumezo Buzani, 58, who was honoured at the opening of the Women’s Month festival on Monday evening...

