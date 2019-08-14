Chippa a big threat – Downs

Mamelodi Sundowns skipper Hlompho Kekana is aware of the threat Chippa United pose heading into their Absa Premiership fixture at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday (7.30pm).



The Brazilians – the league’s defending champions – had a good start to their new campaign, beating SuperSport United 2-0 in the opener...

