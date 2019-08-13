WATCH | Appalling St Albans mess exposed
Awaiting-trial inmates use cellphone pictures, videos to document leaking, mouldy, rat-infested dump
St Albans awaiting-trial prisoners have brought to light the appalling conditions which they have to contend with, through leaked cellphone photographs and video footage which depict the overcrowded facility as a mould-covered, ratinfested dump with broken toilets and leaking urinals.
This comes after the oversight body for SA’s prisons, the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services, said it was compiling a report to justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola on the unacceptable conditions in the prison’s awaiting-trial section...
