Bhisho loses millions as vehicle fleet rusts away
The wheels are coming off the Eastern Cape government’s vehicle fleet as Bhisho struggles to auction off 1,100 vehicles – worth tens of millions of rands – which have been “dumped” in three main government garages in the province.
Most of these vehicles, with a total value of between R50m and R80m, were bought in the 2015-16 financial year...
