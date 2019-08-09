Arrests made after elderly KZN man is ambushed, shot dead and his bakkie set alight

Two people have been arrested for the murder of an elderly KwaZulu-Natal man.

According to police, Mqondeni Zondi, 67, was travelling along the D77 Ntembisweni Road in Greytown, on Monday, when three armed men blocked his path, dragged him out of his vehicle and shot him in the head.

“His bakkie with his belongings was set alight by the suspects. His lifeless body was found by one of the farmers in Ntembisweni,” said SAPS spokesperson Lt-Col Thulani Zwane.

Following the murder, a 30-year-old man was arrested in the area and police also recovered the vehicle used in the murder. A second suspect, 28, was arrested on Thursday in Makhabeleni in Kranskop.

Charges of murder and malicious damage to property were opened at Greytown SAPS for further investigation.

“The remaining suspect is still being sought by police. The suspects are due to appear in the Greytown magistrate's court on Monday,” said Zwane.