Fourteen new EMS vehicles for Nelson Mandela Bay

Nelson Mandela Bay Emergency Medical Services received another seven ambulances and seven response vehicles on Thursday morning.

The vehicles are set to replace those that were decommissioned due to vandalism, criminal attacks or accidents.

The vehicles are part of a fleet of 129 emergency vehicles that were handed over by premier Oscar Mabuyane accompanied by the MEC for Health Sindiswa Gomba and the MEC for Transport Weziwe Tikana.

Eastern Cape Department of Health spokesman Siyanda Manana said the 14 vehicles designated for Nelson Mandela Bay were among 49 new ambulances, 40 patient transport vehicles and 40 response vehicles were handed over to EMS stations in Bhisho.

This would bring the fleet of working ambulances in the metro up to 43.