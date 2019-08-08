Female rangers take up arms to save animals from poachers

Being a field ranger at Kruger National Park is a perilous job full of drama.

There are constant dangers when rangers come face to face with wild animals in the bush. The rangers have another more dangerous encounter to contend with in the bush: poachers.

The mission of these usually heavily armed bandits is to kill - their targeted animals or those standing in their way to profits.

Rangers are clearly in the firing line. However, despite these constant dangers, a group of women have answered the call to protect the threatened big species park animals, mostly rhinos and elephants, from poaching.

Orifha Netshipakoni of HaLambani village in Limpopo is one of these courageous women. She initially wanted to become a chartered accountant when she finished her matric in 2001. But financial constraints blocked her way to university.