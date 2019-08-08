Every day is Women's Day for Hedda Wolmarans

"Every day is Women's Day and every month is women's month."

That is how newly-crowned South African junior welterweight female boxing champion Hedda "Shredder" Wolmarans views August which is celebrated annually as the Women's Month in SA.

Wolmarans spoke to Sowetan shortly after being crowned a champion on Sunday, after Nomandithini Ndyambo from Phumlani in the Eastern Cape retired on her stool just before the second round.

Ndyambo had absorbed two well executed body blows and the writing was on the wall during the break that she was not going to come out of her corner. She was grimacing in pain.

Their bout was scheduled for 10 rounds at Presley's in Boksburg on the East Rand.

The tournament - dubbed Power to Women - was coincidentally staged by a female promoter Thembekile Klaas.