Angry parents shut down unsafe school

Concerned parents have removed their children from a dilapidated school, halting schooling in GaRatjeke village in Bolobedu, Limpopo, for a week.

The parents have accused the department of education of failing to respond to their demands to build a new school and move their children from the unsafe conditions at Ratjeke Primary School since 2003.

Residents have also shut down Maekgwe Primary and Rama Secondary schools in the area.

The local chief Thomas Selowa said the cracked and dilapidated Ratjeke Primary School was built by the community from mud bricks in 1977.

"We can't keep repairing two blocks on our own. The roof is leaking and walls are cracked, there is no clean water in the school.

"We wrote to the department several times. We told them that we have found a site where the school should be build," Selowa said.