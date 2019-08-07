Yes, the EFF hogs headlines, but the news is not good for Juju’s lot

PREMIUM

The EFF can spew all the “superior logic” it can dredge up from its reservoir of misogyny, flip-floppery and chest-thumping pseudo-revolution, but the numbers remain cool and dispassionate: in May, we learnt that just 5% of eligible SA voters support Julius Malema’s living, breathing, shouting selfie.



Put another way, that’s one single student in a class of 20, incessantly proclaiming that it speaks for the rest of the class – and succeeding: an extraordinary number of journalists still have a stenographic approach to the EFF...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.