No need for inquiry into deadly FNB Stadium stampede: Nathi Mthethwa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has decided that a commission of inquiry into the 2017 FNB Stadium stampede that claimed two lives would not be necessary, as there was "an unprecedented proliferation which has resulted in too many commissions of inquiry being established".

This is according to sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa, who was responding to DA MP Tsepo Mhlongo's parliamentary question for written reply.

Mhlongo asked Mthethwa if he had asked Ramaphosa to establish a commission of inquiry into the Carling Black Label Cup stampede that took place on July 29 2017.

Mthethwa said the president had taken a view that this would not be necessary as the department of justice was on top of the matter through other means.