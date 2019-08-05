More than 40 pets poisoned in Roodepoort suburb

Pet owners in Florida, Roodepoort, are devastated after more than 40 pets were allegedly poisoned in the suburb, west of Johannesburg, in the space of a week.

"This has been happening for far too long. It has happened in other communities, but it has hit ours really hard. Something must be done and soon," said Christina Smith, who lost two dogs.

Smith said she received a call from a neighbour saying she should check on her dogs.

"When I returned home, they seemed fine. Later on, when I checked our CCTV footage, I noticed something had been thrown inside the yard and they consumed it. We rushed to the clinic and unfortunately they died," she said.

Community Led Animal Welfare (Claw) founder Cora Bailey confirmed that more than 40 dogs had been poisoned last week. Children were also at risk, should they consume contaminated items, she warned.