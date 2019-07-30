Top citrus farmer fears for his life
Court grants protection order against ex-workers
The owner of one of the most lucrative agricultural ventures in the country – known as the “Ferrari” of citrus farming – has turned to the Port Elizabeth High Court in an effort to protect his produce.
Patensie farmer Pieter Ferreira, amid fears for his life, a demand for him to hop on an aeroplane out of the country and threats to burn down a cold room, was granted a protection order and interdict against a group of disgruntled former labourers demanding a payout...
