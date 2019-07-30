Study sheds new light on TB and its ‘deadly twin’

SA ranks among the worst-afflicted nations in the world for what in the medical field has become known as the “deadly twins” – HIV and tuberculosis – which have left many families grieving.



Despite advances in diagnostics and the availability of treatment, TB remains the number-one killer in the country, with the co-infection rate soaring to more than 60%...

