Comic Loyiso Madinga back on home ground
Eastern Cape 'comedian of the world' brings new show to Port Elizabeth
For Eastern Cape comedian Loyiso Madinga, who grew up in Mount Fletcher, doing what he loves as a comedian on international stages is a welcome form of affirmation.
Since the skit-maker made waves by becoming The Daily Show’s first international correspondent in 2018, he has bagged two more international gigs, putting a stamp on his initial dream of global success...
