WATCH | Attempted dog theft in Port Elizabeth caught on CCTV

A new Pitbull owner that found an emaciated dog wandering the streets of Port Elizabeth near his home was forced to fend off a man that grabbed his pet by the collar in an attempt to yank him over a gate.

The incident was captured on CCTV footage almost two weeks ago. It shows the man petting the dog while the owner stands outside his Kabega Park property speaking on a cellphone.

The video was posted by Port Elizabeth animal rescue volunteer Marizanne Ferreira on Friday.

In the footage, the man first tries to lift the dog over the gate but eventually resorts to pulling the animal by his collar a few seconds later.

As this happens, the owner rushes towards the man to stop him when a small scuffle ensued.

The 32-year-old owner, who requested not to be named for fear of a another incident, said he had found the dog near his house in June and had been trying to find the original owner ever since.

“I just got home when this man rocked up at my house. He claimed that the dog was his but refused to show me any proof,” he said.

“He told me that he had lost his dog two weeks ago and that he wanted it back.

“I asked him to show me a photo of the dog to prove it was his but the man just refused.

“I even suggested that we go to the police station to sort it out but the man refused once again.”

The owner, who was on the phone with the police earlier, then contacted a friend after the man tried to lift the dog over the gate.

“The police never came but the man left after we took the dog to my friend’s house,” he said.

“He wanted to fight with me but I avoided that as who knows what would have happened.”

The owner found the dog wandering the streets in June.

“He was in a terrible condition. He really was horrific.”

He said the time-frame of when he found the dog and when the man claimed he had lost his Pitbull did not add up.

“You also have to ask why he had no pictures. If I had not come home then the dog would have been taken.”

Ferreira called on all Pitbull owners to be vigilant.

“Pitbulls must not be visible from the street and you need eight foot walls.”

As an added security measure, she said Pitbulls should be sterilised and get a micro-chip.

“Dog napping is alive and well ... please, please be vigilant.”