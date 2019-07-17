Modise lays into ‘hands-off, ear-off’ office bearers

National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise has spoken out against the "temptation" for ministers to be "hands-off and ear-off" in the management of public funds, saying this would receive particular attention in the new parliament.

Tabling the sixth parliament's R3bn budget for the 2019-2020 financial year in the chamber on Tuesday, Modise told MPs and ministers attending the session that experience had shown that political office bearers tended to plead innocence over poor spending of public money.

Modise said this was not consistent with laws such as the Public Finance Management Act and the Municipal Finance Management Act.

"Therefore, the temptation for the ministers to be hands-off and ear-off from the financial execution of the business can be detrimental if things are done wrong.

"So perhaps we must re-understand the reason for the PFMA [Public Finance Management Act] and the MFMA [Municipal Finance Management Act] when the executive authority is and must be held responsible but pleads innocence," said Modise.

Modise also told ministers that the new parliament was expecting them to strictly appear before oversight committees of the institution, saying over the years this had been needlessly left to department officials.