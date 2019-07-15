Troops deployed to Cape Town played peacekeeping role in DRC, Sudan

SA national defence force troops who have arrived in Cape Town on Monday, have done peace-keeping in countries including Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

SANDF spokesperson Brig-Gen Mafi Mgobozi said on Monday that the troops were already in Cape Town.

The troops, comprised of soldiers from different parts of the country, were undergoing "mission ready" training ahead of their official deployment.

Their deployment is expected to help police curb gang violence and killings, particularly on the Cape Flats. The troops were reportedly from 8 South African Infantry Battalion.