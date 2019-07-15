Eminent SA Aids scientist inducted into the Royal Society, alongside Newton, Darwin and Einstein

SA’s leading Aids researcher and scientist, Prof Salim Abdool Karim, was inducted on Friday as a fellow of the prestigious science academy the Royal Society.

The London-based Royal Society was established in 1660 by royal charter and has included many of the world’s leading scientists over the past four centuries, from Isaac Newton and Charles Darwin to Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking.

Fellowship of the Royal Society is awarded to an individual who has made a “substantial contribution to the improvement of natural knowledge, including mathematics, engineering science and medical science".