Cables for apartheid-era bug found in mayor’s office
Cables for an old-fashioned electronic listening device used to tap telephones were discovered in the ceiling of Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani’s office...
Cables for an old-fashioned electronic listening device used to tap telephones were discovered in the ceiling of Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani’s office...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.