Counsel for George Barkhuizen‚ the man who allegedly gunned down his wife to claim her life insurance policies, has accused the state of "suppressing" evidence that could vindicate him.

Barkhuizen is on trial in the South Gauteng High Court for murdering his wife, Odette, in Oakdene‚ south of Johannesburg.

Odette was killed on June 11 2015 at about 1.30pm. Only her cell phone was taken.

The state alleges that Barkhuizen murdered Odette‚ who had asked him for a divorce‚ after applying, under false pretences, for life insurance policies worth a cumulative R7.5m with multiple insurers.

Barkhuizen allegedly also forged the policy applications and a copy of Odette's will‚ which made him the sole beneficiary of her estate.

Barkhuizen's lawyer, Sita Kolbe SC, told the court on Wednesday that state's case was compromised.

"It is respectfully submitted that the court, in assessing the evidence, in particular when considering which inferences can legitimately be drawn from the proved facts, ought to take into account that the investigation is compromised and unreliable."