Rich rewards on offer in Matric of the Year awards

Prestige and prizes are among the factors that have established The Herald Matric of the Year as one of the most sought after academic awards in the country, with the 2019 instalment boasting more of both.

The Matric of the Year awards were launched in 1993 and each year sees an evergrowing number of entries from schools across the Eastern and Southern Cape, which nominate their leading grade 12 pupils to vie for the highly acclaimed title.

Three judges will select 10 finalists, four of whom will take up special category awards in academic, sport, culture and community work.

A special Excellence Award will be awarded to a matric pupil who excels despite a disadvantaged background.

A sixth prize goes to the overall winner.

A cash prize will be up for grabs for the overall and Excellence Award winners to the total value of R50,000 – to be shared between them.

In addition to the cash, finalists will receive other prizes valued at more than R100,000.

Making up the panel of judges tasked with sifting through the hundreds of entries expected are the editor of The Herald and Weekend Post, Nwabisa Makunga, Nelson Mandela Bay teaching district curriculum manager and longstanding Matric of the Year judge Isaac Metembo and retired Lawson Brown High School principal Donovan Cairncross.

Makunga said the competition continually produced competitors of the highest calibre and she had no doubt 2019’s entrants would again set the standard of academic excellence across The Herald’s distribution region.

“For a number of years, through the programme, we have had the privilege of witnessing the best that young people in this province have had on offer.

“Many of them have gone on to become formidable in their field of study,” Makunga said.

“As judges we are looking for dynamic, energetic youths who not only excel academically but who understand that they have a role to play in the development of their immediate communities.

“We look forward to meeting yet another group of special people who embody the excellence that exists in this province.”

Cairncross will bring more than three decades of teaching experience to the table to assist in selecting the winners.

“I am excited to be part of the panel.

I will be looking for pupils who display holistic growth, particularly in their academic, sporting, social, spiritual and moral lives.

“Not only in their achievements but, more important, in the natural ability to speak to these areas of focus,” he said.

“I should also emphasise that schools should not only enter their best matrics but also let their younger and more average pupils know about the competition to inspire them to be among the finalists in their time.”

The Herald invites schools to nominate and hand in their completed documentation at Spec Savers stores in Uitenhage, Walmer Park, Cleary Park, Korsten and Sunridge Village, as well as at the Vincent Park Shopping Centre and Beacon Bay by September 5.

Entries can also be dropped off at The Herald offices in Ring Road.

Entries must include a completed entry form, a curriculum vitae and a personal profile summary, June examination results audited and stamped by the principal, two reference letters, a copy of the entrant’s ID book and a head-and-shoulders photograph.

Entry forms available here