'Exposure to teargas combined with asthma' led to Plett resident's death

As Helen Jansen from Plettenberg Bay was suffering from the teargas unleashed during a local service delivery protest, exacerbated by her asthma, her husband Gert called the police and paramedics “many times”, but Helen passed away.

“The ambulance was delayed and/or prevented due to the protest and the barricades, debris and obstructions placed in the roads by protesters,” Bitou municipality spokesperson Manfred van Rooyen said in a statement on Tuesday, from information Gert provided.

Helen, 60, affectionately known as “Auntie Inkie”, died on Thursday at 11.11pm.

“Prolonged inhalation and exposure to teargas allegedly triggered or compounded the asthma condition and it worsened progressively throughout the day, with even the inhaler not giving release,” Van Rooyen said.