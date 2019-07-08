Jury still out on 2019 arts festival

Visitor numbers not yet fully tallied but organisers happy event held its own in face of severe challenges

By Devon Koen -

With chilly conditions marking the last day of the 45th instalment of the National Arts festival hosted in Makhanda, and a notably smaller volume of visitors to 2019’s multi-arts celebration, organisers said they were happy that the festival had held its own, especially considering the economic slump SA is experiencing.

