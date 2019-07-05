Sanitary pads to be provided to poor EC pupils

The Eastern Cape department of social development has announced that R22.8m will be allocated for the provision of sanitary pads to thousands of poor pupils in the province.

The announcement by social development MEC Siphokazi Mani-Lusithi in the provincial legislature on Thursday was met with rapturous applause.

Mani-Lusithi said: “The department of social development in partnership with the departments of education & health will intensify the sanitary dignity programme to female learners in grade 4 to grade 12 in quintile 1 schools in an effort to ensure that school-going young girls’ dignity in not diminished.