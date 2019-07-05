‘Criticism of Jayde Panayiotou case judge baseless’

PREMIUM

By Kathryn Kimberley -

A prosecutor has come to the defence of the now retired judge who found Christopher Panayiotou guilty of his wife’s murder, claiming the allegations made against justice Dayalin Chetty in papers to the Constitutional Court were baseless and without warrant.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.