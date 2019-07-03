SAHRC admitted as friend of court in undocumented children case

The high court in Grahamstown on Tuesday admitted the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) as a friend of the court in a case concerning the right of undocumented pupils to have access to basic education.

The court heard the commission’s application to be part of the case on Tuesday. It was launched in 2017 by the Centre for Child Law and 25 others versus the Minister of Basic Education and four others.

It will be heard in September.

The centre applied for an order that no pupil may be excluded from a public school on the basis that he or she does not have an identity number, permit or passport.